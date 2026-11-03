2 arrests made after Ohio officers assaulted over Halloween weekend; Ohio AG speaks out

CINCINNATI — Police have made two arrests in connection with the assault of Cincinnati police officers over Halloween weekend.

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The assault happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Sunday while police were attempting to control a disorderly crowd, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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Cincinnati Police said the officers were assaulted by multiple people while they were detaining someone.

Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Ken Kober told WCPO that there is video of the assault, showing one officer being held on the ground and kicked.

One officer was treated at the scene, while another was taken to a Cincinnati hospital to be treated. Both are now recovering at home.

Interim Cincinnati Police Chief Adam Hennie told WCPO he was deeply disturbed about the video, which has circulated online.

“Being on this job for 30 years, you always know going into a situation that there’s a possibility of you being assaulted, but that’s not part of your job description,” Hennie said.

On Monday evening, Ohio Attorney General Andy Wilson spoke out about the assault. In a statement, he said he was “appalled by the reports” of the assault.

“Violence against law enforcement is unacceptable, and those responsible must be held accountable,” Wilson said. “Ohio’s police officers deserve our gratitude and respect for putting themselves in harm’s way to keep us safe. I wish the injured officers a speedy recovery and thank them for their service.”

Court documents obtained by WCPO identify one of the two suspects arrested as Antonio Adams. He’s been charged with assault and resisting arrest.

The documents allege that Adams knocked an officer to the ground, causing injury.

The identity of the second person arrested has not been released at this time.

Cincinnati Police are continuing to investigate the assault and identify everyone involved.

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