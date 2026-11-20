GREENE COUNTY — Troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash early Friday morning in Greene County.
The crash happened on State Route 4 in Bath Township around 12:30 a.m., according to a spokesperson from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
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During the investigation, it was revealed that a 2011 Hyundai Sonata was operated by 40-year-old Noverria Faulkner, who was heading the wrong way on SR 4.
Faulkner struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee, operated by 47-year-old James Neels, head-on.
After the crash, the Hyundai came to a rest partially in the median. The Jeep stopped in the roadway.
Neels was pronounced dead at the scene. His 13-year-old passenger was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Faulkner was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Both southbound lanes on SR4 were closed during the crash and reopened just before 5 a.m.
The crash remains under investigation by the Xenia Post.
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