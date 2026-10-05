2 dead, dozens injured in mass shooting at block party

GEORGIA — Two people were killed, and 35 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Georgia block party early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Law enforcement told our sister station, WSB-TV in Atlanta, that the shooting happened around 1:25 a.m. in Dooly County. It’s about two hours south of Atlanta.

“This weekend was supposed to be a celebration,” said Craig Peavy, Dooly County Sheriff. “A thousand people were on the streets for a homecoming block party until folks heard popping.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement said that two other victims are in critical condition.

The victims have been identified as Jaquevion Jackson, 21, and McCaleb Jackson, 23, WSB reports.

The injured victims ranged in age from 14 to 51, Sheriff Peavy said.

“We feel for the families, and I give the families my word that we’re going to pursue and try to have justice for them,” he told WSB.

Peavy added that deputies pushed through panicked crowds to reach the victims.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group