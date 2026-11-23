2 bus drivers dead, several injured in head-on crash involving city buses in Columbus

COLUMBUS — Two people are dead and nine others are hurt after a crash involving two Central Ohio Transit Authority (COTA) buses and another vehicle in Columbus on Monday.

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The crash was reported just after 8 a.m. near Weinland Park, according to our news partners at WBNS in Columbus.

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Lt. Nick Davis of the Columbus Division of Fire told WBNS that the two COTA buses collided head-on. Another vehicle was then rear-ended after the initial collision.

The buses were “mangled” after the crash. First responders had to cut the buses open to get people out.

One person died at the scene, and another died at a Columbus hospital.

A spokesperson for COTA confirmed that both people killed were the drivers of both buses.

Nine other people were transported to Columbus-area hospitals, including three to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Their conditions were described as stable, WBNS reported.

The crash remains under investigation.

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