2 female inmates escape from Ohio corrections center

STARK COUNTY — Two female inmates escaped from a corrections center in Ohio Monday evening.

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The two inmates, identfied as Kerriah Ohler and Hope Skerrett, fled the Stark County Regional Community Correction Center just after 7 p.m., CBS affiliate WOIO-19 reported.

The facility is located in the 4400 block of Lesh Street NE in Louisville.

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When Canton Police officers arrived on scene, they learned the two inmates may still be on the roof of the building.

Officers used a drone to confirm the inmates had already fled the roof and had run into a nearby nature preserve, WOIO-19 reported.

One was wearing all black, and the other was wearing a gray sweatshirt and black pants. One left behind a white pair of tennis shoes.

A K9 was brought in to track through the nature preserve, and additional dark colored clothing was found, but the women remain at large.

Canton police told WOIO-19 Ohler may have had an inappropriate relationship with a center employee who had been recently terminated.

Canton police added that the plan was for the inmates to be picked up near the Walmart on US 62 and then head to Florida.

Warrants have been issued for the two escapees, and they were entered as missing in the Law Enforcement Automated Data System (LEADS).

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