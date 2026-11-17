2 flown to hospital, 2 others injured after multi-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital, and two others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Darke County on Monday night.

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Just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Darke County sheriff’s deputies and medics were dispatched to the 3600 block of State Route 49 on reports of a three-vehicle crash.

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According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Cruz driven by 19-year-old Lainee Hackney of Pitsburg was traveling northbound on SR-49.

The Chevrolet Cruz rear-ended a Honda Civic driven by a 69-year-old Katherin Cameron of Arcanum.

The impact pushed the Honda into the southbound lane, directly into the path of a Toyota Sienna driven by 79-year-old Paul Peters of Arcanum.

The Toyota then traveled off the right side of the road and struck an unoccupied, parked Chevrolet Impala.

Two CareFlight medical helicopters responded to the scene. Cameron and her male passenger were both flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

Hackney and Peters were taken by medics to Wayne Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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