2 hospitalized after hydrochloric acid spill in Ohio city

SUMMIT COUNTY — Two people were hospitalized after a hydrochloric acid leak in an Ohio city Monday night.

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WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported that a tanker truck leaked hydrochloric acid on Norton Avenue in Barberton.

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In a statement on social media, the City of Barberton said the affected area had to be evacuated and secured.

They added that the Summit County Hazmat team and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) responded to the scene.

Two people were taken from the scene to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Cleanup efforts are ongoing.

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