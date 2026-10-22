2 hurt after road rage shooting; Neighbors call it ‘tragic’, ’unnecessary’

CLARK COUNTY — Drivers said they’re worried about their safety after two drivers shot at each other and wound up in the hospital.

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The shooting happened Thursday morning at National Road and South Urbana Street.

It ended at a Speedway.

“It’s always kind of felt risky, like anything could really happen,” Paula Fairchild said.

Fairchild has lived next to the speedway off I-70 for 15 years.

“It’s really scary and it’s always been kind of in the back of my mind,” Fairchild said.

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After this morning, she’s got a feeling she can’t shake.

“You don’t want to know what other people are capable of, and it’s just not worth it to get that deep into it,” Fairchild said.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office told News Center 7 they think road rage led to the gunfire.

“The two people who were involved end up exchanging gunfire, and they took them into the hospital,” Sheriff Christopher Clark said.

Information about their condition was not available.

This is the second road shooting in Clark County since July.

“We do deal with road rage quite a bit, but them resulting in a shooting is a rare event,” Clark said.

It leaves neighbors asking why.

“I don’t know why people would hurt each other because they were; it just didn’t make any sense,” Patti Miller said.

Miller was making her oatmeal and tea when she saw what was happening outside.

She said she wishes people would get along.

“I didn’t really expect that it would be something so tragic and unnecessary,” Miller said.

Investigators are working to figure out what led up to the incident.

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