2 injured after 2-vehicle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Two people were injured after a 2 vehicle crash in Darke County on Friday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 7:03 p.m., Darke County Deputies and medics were dispatched to the intersection of State Route 49 and Pitsburg Laura Road on reports of a two-vehicle crash, according to a press release from the Darke County Sheriff’s office.

TRENDING STORIES:

The preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Mustang driven by 21-year-old Ryan Woods of Pleasant Hill, Ohio, was stopped at the intersection of Pitsburg Laura Road and SR-49.

Woods then entered the intersection, failing to yield the right-of-way, and was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox being driven by 22-year-old Destiny Warner of Greenville.

Woods was treated at the scene for his injuries. Warner was transported to Wayne Health Care for her injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group