2 injured after crash at Logan County roundabout

Photo contributed by Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio (via Facebook)

Crash US 33 Logan Co

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were injured after a crash in Logan County on Wednesday.

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The Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio posted on social media that medics and firefighters responded just before 1:40 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 33 and State Route 274.

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Medics found two vehicles with moderate damage and one off the road when they arrived.

Photos show that the crash happened near a roundabout. There was vehicle debris on the road.

Medics transported two people to an area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

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