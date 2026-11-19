LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were injured after a crash in Logan County on Wednesday.
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The Huntsville Volunteer Fire Department, Ohio posted on social media that medics and firefighters responded just before 1:40 p.m. to a crash on U.S. 33 and State Route 274.
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Medics found two vehicles with moderate damage and one off the road when they arrived.
Photos show that the crash happened near a roundabout. There was vehicle debris on the road.
Medics transported two people to an area hospital.
The crash remains under investigation.
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