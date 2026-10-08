2 men, 2 boys injured in head-on crash in Miami County, report says

PIQUA — Two men and two boys were hurt in a head-on crash in Piqua on Sunday.
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The crash happened at around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Garbry Road and Kienle Drive, according to a Piqua Police crash report.
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A crash report narrative said that a red 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by an 88-year-old man, was traveling east on Garbry Road. At the same time, a silver 2014 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 70-year-old man, was going west on Garbry Road.
The Toyota had two passengers: a 12-year-old boy and an 8-year-old boy.
The Chevrolet turned left at Kienle Drive and hit the Toyota head-on, the report said.
The car and the SUV both stopped at the intersection of Garbry Drive and Kienle Drive.
Medics transported the 70-year-old Toyota driver to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries. They also took the boys to the hospital with suspected minor injuries.
The 88-year-old Chevy Impala Driver was hospitalized with suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failing to yield the right-of-way when turning left, the report said.
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