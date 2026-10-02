2 men arrested on felony drug charges after Mercer County house search

MERCER COUNTY — Two men were arrested on felony drug possession charges Friday morning following a search of a rural Coldwater residence, according to Mercer County Sheriff Doug Timmerman.

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Deputies executed a search warrant at 5196 Siegrist Jutte Road after receiving a report of suspected drug activity at the home.

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The investigation began at 8:17 a.m. Friday, when the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a report of possible drug activity at the Siegrist Jutte Road residence.

Responding deputies confirmed indications of drug activity inside the home before securing the residence with task force detectives.

Authorities took 35-year-old Aron Lange and 30-year-old Deven Dugger into custody at the scene.

Lange and Dugger are preliminarily charged with fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and are being held without bond at the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that the case will be forwarded to Mercer County Prosecutor Erin Minor for further review and possible additional charges.

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