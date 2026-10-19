2 men charged in deadly shooting at Ohio Fricker’s

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Two men are facing charges after being arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at Fricker’s Bar and Grill in Hamilton County.

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As our news partners at WCPO reported, police responded to reports of two people being shot at the Fricker’s in North College Hill on Sept. 27.

At the scene, police found two people who had been shot. One was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, while the other had been shot in the arm.

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One of the victims, Donald Jamar Hales, died from his injuries.

Police arrested 45-year-old Brian Peavy and 22-year-old Aaron Peavy at a home on Oct. 16 in connection with the shooting.

A Hamilton County grand jury has indicted Brian on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of abduction.

Aaron was also indicted on two counts of murder, four counts of felonious assault, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count of illegal possession of a firearm in a liquor establishment, and one count of possessing criminal tools.

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