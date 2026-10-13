2 men face felony drug charges after meth discovered during traffic stop

MERCER COUNTY — Two men were arrested on felony drug charges early Saturday morning after Mercer County sheriff’s deputies found around 85 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

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The vehicle was pulled over for a traffic violation around 12:01 a.m. near the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 274.

During the stop, a Mercer County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit performed an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted deputies to the presence of narcotics.

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Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as Cory Gross, 44, of Celina.

Dustin Gross, 45, of St. Marys, was a passenger in the vehicle.

When deputies searched the vehicle as well as Dustin and Cory, they found suspected drugs.

Both men were booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a second-degree felony.

Both individuals are currently being held without bond.

The case will be submitted to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office for review of potential additional charges.

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