DAYTON — Two men are facing charges after drugs and stolen firearms were found inside a home in Dayton last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Dayton Police Department shared on social media that the Strategic Response Unit was contacted in reference to a freshly stolen vehicle on November 12.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers and detectives located the vehicle. When a suspect exited the residence and got into the driver’s seat of the vehicle, officers surrounded the home and blocked the vehicle.

A search warrant was served on the home. During the search, police recovered four handguns, three of which were stolen.

Officers also recovered approximately one pound of suspected fentanyl, nine individually bagged quarter ounces of marijuana, and $5,457 in cash.

An 18-year-old man was charged with Having Weapons While Under Disability and had an active warrant for Aggravated Robbery from Indiana, where a handgun was stolen, according to police.

Another 18-year-old man was charged with Receiving Stolen Property.

Charges are under review for two other suspects involved in the incident, according to police.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group