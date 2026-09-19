2 men injured after stabbing outside bar, police say

COVINGTON, KY — Two men were injured after a stabbing outside a Northern Kentucky bar on Friday.
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Officers responded around 11 p.m. to the parking lot near Zazou’s in Covington, Kentucky, according to our news partner, WCPO in Cincinnati.
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A bar employee fought a customer in the parking lot. Both men suffered serious injuries, according to police officials.
The customer drove to the hospital. Doctors later transferred him to UC Hospital.
Medics also transported the employee to UC Hospital.
Police officials say both men were seriously injured. They are now listed as stable.
The incident remains under investigation.
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