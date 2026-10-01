2 men sentenced after fight in jail sent inmate to hospital learn sentence

DAYTON — Two of seven men accused of working to seriously injure an inmate inside the Montgomery County Jail have learned their sentences.

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Davion Clark and Charles Head Jr. each pleaded guilty to charges, according to court records.

Head pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated riot. Montgomery County Common Pleas Court Judge Angelina Jackson sentenced him to one year in prison.

Clark pleaded guilty to a bill of information charge for obstructing official business. Judge Jackson sentenced him to six months in jail. He will serve his sentence concurrent to two other Montgomery County cases and consecutively to a Hamilton County case, court records indicate.

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Clark and Head were charged along with Andre Boykins, Blake Hairston, DeAndre Lillard, Brenton McNichols, and Jabril Thomas, Jr. with a count of aggravated riot (inmate- offense of violence), as previously reported.

The men allegedly participated “in a course of disorderly conduct with purpose to commit or facilitate the commission of any offense of violence.”

An affidavit and statement of facts state the men were caught on jail surveillance video “assisting in the assault” of another inmate.

The inmate sustained injuries.

Boykins, Lillard, McNichols, and Thomas remain booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

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