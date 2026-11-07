2 people hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 75 Southbound in Miami Township on Saturday.

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Around 1:23 p.m., Miami Township police and medics were dispatched to I-75 Southbound near Austin Boulevard on reports of a multi-vehicle crash, according to a Kettering Police and Fire Dispatcher.

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The crash involved at least two vehicles, according to the dispatcher.

Medics took two people to area hospitals.

Details on their injuries were not immediately available.

The two left lanes were blocked on I-75 SB near Austin Blvd while crews investigated but have since reopened.

News Center 7 is working to learn what led up to the crash and will update this story.

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