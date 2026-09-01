20-year-old flown to hospital after motorcycle crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 20-year-old motorcyclist was flown to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a crash in Darke County.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 4:19 p.m.

Adam J. Miller of Eaton, Ohio, was traveling northbound on a black 2004 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he struck the rear of a pickup truck stopped in traffic, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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Miller was thrown from the motorcycle during the crash and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight.

The driver of the pickup truck was stopped and attempting to make a left turn. They were not hurt.

Miller was wearing a helmet.

We will continue to follow this story.