$20M federal lawsuit filed over wrongful arrest in Ohio festival shooting

TOLEDO — A 20-year-old man who had his charges dismissed after spending nearly five months in jail has filed a $20 million federal civil rights lawsuit.

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Eljay Crisp-Carr, 20, was facing more than 50 felony counts, including 25 counts of attempted murder for a shooting on June 6.

As previously reported, 12 people were shot at the Old West End Festival in Toledo.

All charges were dismissed against Crisp-Carr on Oct. 30.

Crisp-Carr was misidentified; cell phone data and an alibi witness placed him two and a half blocks outside the festival.

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Crisp-Carr and his mother, April Carr, filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio on Nov. 3, CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

The complaint alleges detectives built the case under intense public and political pressure.

Crisp Carr and his mother are seeking at least $10 million in compensatory damages and $10 million in punitive damages against individual officers and prosecutors.

Two other people are facing charges in connection with the shooting, including a 17-year-old.

They are scheduled to be back in court on Nov. 20.

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