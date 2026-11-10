21-year-old flown to hospital after crash involving semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A 21-year-old was flown to a local hospital after a crash involving a semi in Darke County on Monday.

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The crash happened around 11:09 a.m. on Monday at the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 47, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that a gray Jeep Cherokee, driven by 21-year-old Jordyne Carey of Sidney, was traveling westbound on SR-47 toward the intersection of U.S. 127.

Carey failed to maintain an assured clear distance ahead and struck a white Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 58-year-old Rickie Yoder of Greenville, in the rear.

After the initial collision, the Jeep traveled left of the centerline and struck a white semi-tractor-trailer driven by 62-year-old David Jackson of Westfield, Indiana.

Carey was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries. Yoder and Jackson were treated and released at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

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