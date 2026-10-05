Registered sex offender faces new child pornography charges

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: The chairman's gavel is visible before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting to advance a reconciliation package increasing funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through a simple-majority vote process. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Senate Homeland Security Committee Meets To Consider Reconciliation Recommendations To Budget Committee

COLUMBUS — A 23-year-old man faces new child pornography charges while already registered as a sex offender.

Justin Jackson from Reynoldsburg is charged with producing child pornography, according to a spokesperson.

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Jackson is accused of requesting a 12-year-old girl from Kansas to send nude photos of herself on Discord and TikTok, according to court documents.

He is also accused of threatening to send the photographs and videos to the victim’s family and friends if she did not continue to meet his requests.

Jackson has a previous criminal history that includes two convictions of attempted illegal use of a minor in child pornography and of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material extorting an 11-year-old.

Registered sex offenders face a penalty enhancement of a mandatory 10 years in prison, consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

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