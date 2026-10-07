24-year-old man accused of shooting his father facing charges

DAYTON — The man accused of shooting his father in Dayton over the weekend is now facing charges.

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Jamaree Williams, 24, was charged this week with two counts of felonious assault and one count of domestic violence, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, police and medics were dispatched to the 1300 block of West Riverview Avenue on reports of a shooting around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday.

An affidavit and statement of facts state that Williams told responding officers that he had shot a man. Police later told News Center 7 that the victim was his 54-year-old father.

The man was found with multiple gunshot wounds and a head laceration. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The firearm believed to have been used in the shooting was found in the front yard of the home.

Williams was arrested and booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He remains held there on a $200,000 bond.

He is due back in court next week.

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