Dayton Police chased this car after they said the driver had a gun and had robbed his roommate.

DAYTON — A 25-year-old man who was arrested after an armed robbery investigation that resulted in a police pursuit in Dayton on Monday has been identified.

Malik Harris is facing one count of failure to comply, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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Dayton Police Officers were initially dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Riverview Avenue on an aggravated robbery just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday, according to a previous report.

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Officers determined that a 25-year-old, identified as Harris, robbed his roommate, a 31-year-old man, with a firearm.

Later that evening, officers located the suspect vehicle. The vehicle exited an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle around 10:45 p.m., but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended as the driver pulled into an apartment complex near Liscum Drive and Germantown Pike.

It was discovered after the vehicle stopped that the suspect’s 9-year-old sister was a passenger in the vehicle and was unharmed.

Harris is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

He is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 25.

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