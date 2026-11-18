DAYTON — A 25-year-old man was arrested after an armed robbery investigation resulted in a police pursuit in Dayton on Monday.

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Dayton Police Officers were initially dispatched to the 1700 block of W. Riverview Avenue on an aggravated robbery just after 6:15 p.m. on Monday, according to Dayton Police Sgt. Andrew Zecchini.

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Officers determined that a 25-year-old man robbed his roommate, a 31-year-old man, with a firearm.

Later that evening, officers located the suspect vehicle. The vehicle exited an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Northcrest Drive.

Officers were able to positively identify the driver as the suspect, according to Sgt. Zecchini.

A traffic stop was initiated on the vehicle around 10:45 p.m., but the suspect fled at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit ended as the driver pulled into an apartment complex near Liscum Drive and Germantown Pike.

Police took the 25-year-old suspect into custody.

It was discovered after the vehicle stopped that the suspect’s 9-year-old sister was a passenger in the vehicle and was unharmed.

The case remains under investigation by the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit and will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.

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