3 area high schools ranked No. 1 in latest OHSAA football computer ratings

Bellbrook QB No. 2 Grant Diorio against Valley View on Sept. 4, 2026

MIAMI VALLEY — Three area high schools are number one in the latest Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) computer ratings.

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Bellbrook, Graham, and Marion High Schools are each ranked No. 1 in their regions.

The top 12 schools in each region will qualify for the playoffs. The top four seeds get a first-round bye, according to OSHAA.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bellbrook High School is No. 1 in Division III, Region 12. The Golden Eagles are 6-0 after a 27-6 win over Edgewood. They host Franklin on Friday, Oct. 2.

Graham High School is ranked No. 1 in Division V, Region 20. The Falcons improved to 5-1 after beating Benjamin Logan, 32-24. They host Northwestern on Friday, Oct. 2.

Marion Local High School is No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. The Flyers extended their regular-season winning streak to 64 after beating St. Henry, 17-7. They are 6-0 and host Fort Recovery on Friday, Oct. 2.

Springfield is ranked No. 3 in Division I, Region 2, after beating Springboro, 24-20. They host Wayne on Friday, Oct. 2.

Trotwood-Madison is No. 2 in Division II, Region 8, after a 17-10 overtime win over Cathedral (IN). The Rams host Dunbar on Friday, Oct. 2.

Tippecanoe is No. 3 in Division III, Region 12. They host Xenia on Friday, Oct. 2.

In Division IV, Region 16, Urbana is No. 3, and Valley View is ranked No. 4

Waynesville is No. 3 in Division V, Region 20.

Tri-Village is No. 4 in Division VI, Region 24.

In Division VII, Region 28, Minster is No. 2, Ansonia ranks No. 3, and DeGraff Riverside is No. 4.

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