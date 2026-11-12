3 found dead in suspected murder suicide in Ohio, police say

NORTH ROYALTON — Three people were found dead in a suspected murder suicide in a Northern Ohio home on Tuesday.

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Officers responded to a Cuyahoga County home around 8 p.m. on Nov. 10 to a reported shooting, police officials told CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

A woman called 911 and told dispatchers that her ex-husband’s car was in her parents’ driveway.

She also told police that he was welcomed there and could not reach her parents, according to North Royalton police officials.

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The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the woman as 71-year-old Emila Ciortan. Her husband was 71-year-old Sorin Ciortan. The suspect has been identified as Stefan Pascu, 71.

Upon arrival, officers could not contact the homeowners and went inside. They found the couple dead. Both Emila and Sorin were shot in the head, police officials said.

Police requested SWAT. They found Pascu dead. Police officials indicated that he had an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Officers also found a gun nearby.

North Royalton Police and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) are investigating the incident.

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