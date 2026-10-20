3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Vandalia

VANDALIA — Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Vandalia on Tuesday.
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The crash happened in the area of Stonequarry Road and North Dixie Drive around 6:30 p.m.
Four vehicles were involved in the crash.
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Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Vandalia Division of Fire on social media.
We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.
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