3 memorial quilts stolen from hospital display in Ohio

Some hospital display quilts were stolen in Ohio. Riverside Hospital in Columbus showcases a quilt display called “Hope to Healing.”

COLUMBUS — Some hospital display quilts were stolen in Ohio.

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Riverside Hospital in Columbus showcases a quilt display called “Hope to Healing.”

Some ladies told our news partner, WBNS, that thieves stole some quilts. They were made to bring hope to people walking through some of life’s hardest moments.

“I unfortunately lost my son 4 1/2 years ago. This was kind of a tribute to him,” said Sally Ewing.

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Video shows that three art quilts meant to inspire healing were ripped from the wall and from the artists who poured so much of themselves into them.

“A lot of artistic techniques go into these art quilts, and they just take hours and hours to make,” quilter Beth Schillig said. “A lot of love into it. A lot of love, a lot of love.”

She told WBNS it felt like more than theft. It was like someone stole their hope.

“It feels like a real personal violation, like someone broke into your home and took all of your stuff because we just spent so many hours on the work. It’s just part of us,” said Schillig.

The quilts are art. They are built layer by layer, stitch by stitch, with stories sewn into every piece.

Their social media post about the stolen quilt has been shared over 2,500 times.

They hope this story has another layer, where the missing pieces are found.

“The quilts are found and returned to their owners, yeah, yeah, and hopefully they’re in good, good shape,” said Ewing.

The ladies are asking anyone if they see these quilts being sold on Facebook Marketplace to contact Columbus Police.

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