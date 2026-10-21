3 men accused of multiple armed robberies in Montgomery County facing additional charges

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Three men who are accused of multiple armed robberies in Montgomery County last month are facing additional charges.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, Jacob Ruff Jr., Tyrae Bailey, and Tyrann Thomas were indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and having weapons while under disability.

Bailey and Thomas were also indicted on robbery charges.

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The charges stem from a series of robberies in Harrison Township, including multiple armed robberies on Sept. 20, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began with a reported robbery in the 3900 block of N. Main Street, where a victim said three people assaulted him and stole his wallet.

Detectives were able to use surveillance footage to develop a description of the suspects.

Investigators were later told about additional armed robberies in the 5200 block of Markey Road, where descriptions of the three people involved matched the descriptions they had.

Deputies eventually found three men who matched the description of the suspects in the 5000 block of N. Main Street. The suspects had a firearm and property believed to have been stolen during the robberies, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects had a firearm and property believed to have been stolen during the robberies.

All three men were taken into custody and booked into the Montgomery County Jail. Ruff Jr. and Bailey remain in jail, while Thomas does not appear to be in jail at this time, according to online jail records.

On Oct. 20, all three men were reindicted on additional charges, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

Ruff Jr. now faces an additional count of aggravated robbery with firearm and gang specifications. Bailey and Thomas are now facing an additional robbery charge each.

The new charges stem from an additional victim identified after the initial indictment was filed, according to the prosecutor’s office.

All three are expected to be arraigned next month.

The prosecutor’s office also confirmed that a co-defendant was indicted in the case.

Dwan Jones is facing one count of aggravated robbery with firearm and gang specifications, as well as one count of receiving stolen property. Jones was identfied as a co-defendant in the case after the initial indictment was filed.

Jones is not in custody at this time. His arraignment is also scheduled for next month.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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