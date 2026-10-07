3 men, child ejected in rollover crash in Springfield, crash report says

Three men and a child were injured after a rollover crash involving a pickup truck in Springfield on Saturday.

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Officers and medics responded just after 9:30 p.m. to a crash on Lagonda Avenue near Tecumseh Avenue, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

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A crash report narrative indicates that a gray Dodge Ram was traveling southwest on Lagonda Avenue when the driver tried to negotiate the curve just south of Tecumseh Avenue.

The truck was speeding, the crash report said.

The driver failed to maintain control of the truck, went off the road, and hit a utility pole. The Dodge continued off the east side of the road, went up a steep embankment, and rolled over continuously.

The truck hit a second utility pole, then spun and came to a stop on the driver’s side, the crash report stated.

All occupants were ejected.

A 34-year-old man and a 54-year-old man suffered serious injuries. Both were flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

Medics transported a 33-year-old man and a four-year-old girl to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries, the crash report said.

The crash remains under investigation.

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