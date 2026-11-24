FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Three juveniles were arrested late Monday night for allegedly stealing a car in Butler County.

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Officers from the Fairfield Township Police Department responded to a report of suspicious activity at the Kohl’s on Princeton Road around 11:10 p.m.

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The complainant said they saw a vehicle driving around the parking lot and then several people with ski masks on leave it and walk away.

When they arrived, officers found a suspected stolen red 2018 Kia Optima in the parking lot.

Based on information from the public, officers went to Tom Gill Buick GMC on Gilmore Road and found two juveniles.

A third juvenile was later identified and found.

An investigation indicated that the stolen Kia was taken from a dealership in Hamilton and had yet to be reported stolen.

Police confirmed that the juveniles, ages 10, 13, and 15, were all of the known suspects in this case.

The investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are under review.

The police department thanked the members of the public who acted quickly to provide the suspicious activity and other information.

“Their timely reporting, combined with the quick response of our officers, led to the recovery of a vehicle and the identification of all known suspects. The Fairfield Township Police Department thanks those who came forward and encourages the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. If you see something, say something,” the department said in part.

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