3 reportedly hurt in Harrison Twp. crash

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Three people were reportedly injured in a crash in Harrison Township on Tuesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported near the intersection of Riverside Drive and King Tree Drive around 10:30 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

TRENDING STORIES:

The crash involved two vehicles.

A dispatch supervisor confirmed that one person was reported to be trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be extricated.

Three medics transported people from the scene. One ambulance went to Dayton Children’s Hospital, while two other ambulances went to Miami Valley Hospital, according to the dispatch supervisor.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group