33-year-old man dead after crash involving an e-bike

MERCER COUNTY — One person died after a crash involving an e-bike on Wednesday night in Mercer County.
The Mercer County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 11:17 p.m. for an unconscious male lying in the yard, according to a spokesperson.
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The crash happened in the 100 block of W. Butler Street in Fort Recovery.
During the investigation, it was revealed that 33-year-old Charles Binegar Jr. of Fort Recovery was riding eastbound on W. Butler Street when he traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking a small utility box.
Binegar then continued onto the sidewalk, striking a portion of the sidewalk that was elevated, causing him to go airborne and to be ejected from his bike.
At the time of the crash, Binegar was not wearing a helmet.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
This incident remains under investigation.
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