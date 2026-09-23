4 area high schools ranked No. 1 in OSHAA football computer ratings

OHIO — Four area high schools are ranked No. 1 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s (OSHAA) first football computer ratings.

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The reports will be released every Tuesday for the rest of the season.

The Top 12 teams in each region qualify for the playoffs.

The top four seeds will get a first-round bye, according to an OSHAA spokesperson.

TRENDING STORIES:

Bellbrook High School is ranked No. 1 in Division III, Region 12. The Golden Eagles enter Week 6 with a 5-0 record. Tippecanoe is No. 3, and Archbishop Alter is ranked No. 11.

Graham Local High School enters Week 6 ranked No. 1 in Division V, Region 20. The Falcons are 4-1. Miami East is ranked No. 3, Waynesville is No. 4, Arcanum is No. 5, Bishop Fenwick is No. 6, Dayton Christian is No. 9, West Liberty-Salem is No. 10, and Brookville is ranked No. 12.

Tri-Village High School is ranked No. 1 in Division VI, Region 24. The Patriots enter Week 6 undefeated at 5-0. Mechanicsburg is among the Top 4 teams. They are ranked No. 3. Versailles is No. 9, while Covington is No 10, and St. Henry is tied for No. 11.

Minster High School is ranked No. 1 in Division VII, Region 28. They are 5-0 entering Week 6. Several teams are also ranked in the Top 12. This includes No. 2 Ansonia, No. 3 Marion Local, No. 4 Fort Loramie, No. 5 New Bremen, No. 6 DeGraff Riverside, No. 11 Cedarville, and No. 12 Tri-County North.

The 2026 OSHAA Football state championships are Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

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