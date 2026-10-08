4 charged after pineapple thrown at moving Tesla

WEST CHESTER — Four people are facing charges after a pineapple was thrown at a moving car in West Chester.

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West Chester police arrested 18-year-olds Bronson Moore, Danden Schlake, and Jacob Braun, along with a 17-year-old, our news partners at WCPO reported.

West Chester Police Lieutenant David Tivin said there were reports of other items thrown.

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“We also had several reports of eggs being thrown from moving vehicles striking other cars,” Tivin said.

Police said a video captured by the Tesla appeared to show someone throwing a pineapple out of the rear driver’s side window of a Chevrolet.

The Tesla sustained about $1,500 in windshield damage along with damage to the body of the car.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office also reported four similar incidents in parts of the county involving items like ice and eggs.

The sheriff’s office did not say if these are connected to the ones in West Chester.

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