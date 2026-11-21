CINCINNATI — A four-year-old child has died, and two people are in custody after a shooting on Thursday night.

Police responded to the Royal Sentry Apartments around 7:30 p.m. and found a crime scene, but no victim, according to a previous report.

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An additional call came from Mercy Health West Hospital, where the child, identified as Ceontay Miller Jr., was taken for treatment, according to our news partners, WCPO.

He later died at the hospital.

Following the investigation, the Cincinnati Homicide Unit arrested 25-year-old Cameron Sanders, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony child endangerment.

Police also arrested 22-year-old Cekyiah Miller on a felony charge of child endangerment.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting or how it happened.

Neighbor Latoya Davis said events happened in the blink of an eye.

She said she didn’t hear a gunshot, but she heard her neighbors yelling for someone to call 911.

“I just heard screaming out of nowhere,” she said.

Neither suspect is the parent’s of the child, but Miller is a family member.

“It’s eating me up, and then to keep coming out and to see his blood, I just cleaned his blood from in front of my door, like this is eating me up,” Davis said.

Rodney Christian from the East Westwood Community Council said he was tired of children dying from guns.

“How young do they have to get for us to say enough is enough,” Christian said.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police’s Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

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