CINCINNATI — A four-year-old child is in critical condition after a shooting in Cincinnati on Thursday night.

Police responded to the Royal Sentry Apartments around 7:30 p.m. and found a crime scene, but no victim, according to our news partners, WCPO.

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An additional call came from Mercy Health West Hospital, where the child had been taken for treatment.

A suspect has not been taken into custody at this time, but police do believe that it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call the Cincinnati Police at Crime Stoppers 513-352-3040

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