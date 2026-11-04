40-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash on I-75 in Montgomery Co.

MIAMI TWP. — State troopers have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash on I-75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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On Nov. 2 around 9:45 p.m., the Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to a motorcycle crash on I-75 near Austin Boulevard.

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An investigation by state troopers found that Jordan Kiser, 40, of Milford, was traveling northbound on I-75 when he lost control of his motorcycle.

The motorcycle overturned, and Kiser came to rest in the road.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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