5 children found living in boarded-up Dayton property

DAYTON — Police are investigating after five children were found living inside a boarded-up property.

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News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins is following this story. She will have the latest LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00.

On Oct. 1 around 12:30 p.m., Dayton police responded to the 3500 block of Delphos Avenue for a welfare check.

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When officers arrived, they found five children, ranging in age from 4 to 12, living inside a boarded-up abandoned property, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said there appeared to be no food or electricity in the house and that no adults were present.

The children were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital for a medical evaluation.

The children were placed in the custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services.

News Center7 spoke to the man who alerted police, he asked to remain anonymous.

“I haven’t seen anything like this before. You see about it on the news, but it definitely strikes a chord to actually look the children in the face,” he said.

The Dayton Police Department’s Care House Unit is investigating the incident.

We will continue to follow this story.

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