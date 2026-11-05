5 local high schools remain in 2026 OHSAA soccer playoffs

FILE PHOTO: Several local schools advance to high school soccer regional finals

Several local schools advance to high school soccer regional finals

MIAMI VALLEY — Five local schools remain in the 2026 high school soccer playoffs.

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Centerville, Archbishop Alter, and Miami East High Schools advance to the girls’ Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) regional finals.

Fairmont and Carroll High Schools will play in the 2026 OHSAA boys’ regional finals.

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The girls’ soccer regional finals will be on Saturday.

Here are the matchups:

Centerville plays Seton High School at Bellbrook High School in the Division I regional final at noon. The Elks beat Oak Hills, 2-1, on Tuesday in the regional semifinal.

Archbishop Alter battles Mariemont at Mason High School in the Division IV regional final at noon. The Lady Knights defeated Maderia, 3-2, in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.

Miami East plays Columbus Academy at Springfield High School in the Division V regional final at 6 p.m. The Vikings beat Legacy Christian, 1-0, in the regional semifinal on Tuesday.

The boys’ soccer regional finals will be on Sunday.

Here are the matchups:

Fairmont plays St. Xavier at Bishop Fenwick High School in the Division I regional final at 2 p.m. The Firebirds beat Walnut Hills, 3-2, in the regional semifinal on Wednesday.

Carroll plays Badin at Beavercreek High School in the Division III regional final at 2 p.m. The Patriots beat Butler, 2-0, in the regional semifinal on Wednesday.

The girls’ and boys’ state soccer championships are Nov. 13-16 at Historic Crew Stadium in Columbus.

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