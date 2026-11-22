MIAMI VALLEY — Several area schools are still alive for a high school football championship.

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Seven area high schools won their regional championship on Friday.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) announced the state semifinal sites on Saturday.

The state semifinals are on Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

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Here are the matchups:

Division I

Springfield High School plays Princeton at Welcome Stadium in a Division I semifinal match. The Wildcats beat Wayne, 35-14, in the Division I Region 2 championship on Friday. Springfield scored 21 fourth-quarter points.

Division III

Tippecanoe battles Wapakoneta at Piqua High School in a Division III semifinal game. The Red Devils overcame a 10-0 deficit and scored 22 second- half points to beat Bellbrook, 22-10, in the Division III Region 12 championship.

The Redskins knocked off Ontario, 43-13, in the Division III Region 10 championship. It is Wapakoneta’s first state semifinal trip.

Division IV

Urbana plays Shelby at Marion Harding Stadium in Marion. The Hillclimbers overcame a 10-point deficit with three minutes to play and beat London, 35-31, in the Division IV Region 16 championship. Grady Lantz scored the game-winning touchdown with 10 seconds left.

Division V

Waynesville battles Ironton in Ashville. The Spartans shut out Bishop Fenwick, 27-0, in the Division V, Region 20 championship. Waynesville advances to the state final four for the first time in school history.

Division VI

St. Henry plays Liberty at Sidney High School. The Redskins beat Deer Park, 42-14, in the Division VI, Region 24 final. Drew Langencamp capped the win with two second-half touchdowns.

Division VII

Marion Local battles Hopewell Loudon in Lima. The Flyers blew out New Bremen, 42-9, in the Division VII, Region 28 final. The Flyers scored 21 points in the first quarter and never looked back.

The state semifinal winners advance to the state championships on Dec. 3-5 at Tom Benson Stadium in Canton.

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