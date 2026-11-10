7 firearms, narcotics seized during Dayton home search

DAYTON — A 44-year-old man was arrested Monday after detectives searched a Dayton home.

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Detectives with the Dayton Police Department served a search warrant in the 800 block of N. Euclid Ave.

Police seized seven firearms — one shotgun, two rifles and four handguns — and $3,163 in cash.

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Officers also recovered 195 grams and 50 gel caps of crack cocaine, 17 grams and 17 gel caps of fentanyl, five grams of cocaine, 345 grams of promethazine, 98 grams of dab and 1,315 grams of an unknown substance.

The suspect was charged with having weapons while under disability and possession of controlled substances.

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