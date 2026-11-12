87-year-old former camp employee accused of possessing child pornography facing charges

DAYTON — An 87-year-old man is facing nearly two dozen charges connected to child pornography after concerns raised by a Minnesota sheriff’s office launched an investigation.

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Stephen P. Sullivan was charged with 10 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and 10 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, according to Dayton Municipal Court records.

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In an affidavit and statement of facts filed on Thursday, the Dayton Police Department said they were contacted by the Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office in October.

The sheriff’s office expressed concerns about a former camp employee, identified as Sullivan, after finding a “hard drive with suspected edited photographs of nude children, as well as stories of a sexual nature involving children.”

Last week, Dayton detectives spoke with Sullivan. During the interview, he provided his laptop.

Police wrote in the affidavit that his laptop “had obvious Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) visible.”

“Mr. Sullivan gave permission for the computer to be downloaded where additional CSAM were located on the computer,” court records state.

A warrant has been issued for Sullivan’s arrest, according to court records.

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