8th grader accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Ohio middle school in custody

FILE - 8th grader accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Ohio middle school in custody

CLERMONT COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy accused of threatening to “shoot up” a Clermont County middle school is in custody.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

New Richmond Police officers requested assistance regarding threats against New Richmond Middle School on Tuesday, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement identified the male suspect, a 13-year-old 8th grader who lived in a mobile home park, as the person responsible for making the threats.

The boy sent a Snapchat message to a female classmate with threats to “shoot up” the school, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives interviewed the boy. He admitted to making the statements but told them he had no intention of carrying out the threat.

Law enforcement searched the home with permission of the boy’s guardians. They confirmed that he had no access to guns.

Detectives arrested the boy and booked him on a count of inducing panic and disorderly conduct at the Clermont County Juvenile Detention Center.

The New Richmond School District said in a social media post that there is no active threat to any of its buildings.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group