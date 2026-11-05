91-year-old woman dies after car hits tree in Preble County

CLARK COUNTY — A 91-year-old woman was killed Tuesday evening in a crash on Fisher-Twin Road in Preble County.

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The crash happened around 6:41 p.m.

An investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol found that a 2003 Honda CR-V traveling westbound went off the roadway at a curve, traveled through a yard, and struck a tree.

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Rear-seat passenger Chie Demeter, 91, of Eaton, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver and front seat passenger, both 83, were taken to the hospital.

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