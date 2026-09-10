AAA warns of OVI driving, grill fires at football tailgate parties

Fans tailgate outside Lambeau Field before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

OHIO — AAA is encouraging fans to stay safe at tailgate parties during the football season.

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Impaired driving and grill-related fires are two preventable hazards at tailgate parties, according to AAA.

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The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that 32 people die every year in drunk-driving crashes. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) reported 280 deadly OVI crashes in Ohio so far this year.

“Football season should be remembered for great plays and great memories, not preventable accidents,” said Chelsea Sick, Public Affairs Manager for AAA Club Alliance in Ohio. “Whether you’re tailgating at the stadium or hosting friends at home, a few simple precautions can help prevent injuries, property damage, and costly insurance claims.”

In addition to impaired driving, open flames in crowded parking areas present fire hazards during stadium tailgates.

Tailgaters are advised to position grills away from vehicles and tents, keep a fire extinguisher nearby, and never leave cooking equipment unattended, AAA said.

Coals and grills must cool completely before transport, and ashes should be placed in a metal container with a lid.

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