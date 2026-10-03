Abundant sunshine to start the weekend

DAYTON — Good morning to you on this Saturday. meteorologist Nick Dunn here with you on what will be an awesome day in the weather department. While yesterday featured some rain, we trade that in for what will be a great weekend.

Today

It will be a little breezy at times today with gusts of 10-20 miles per hour. No real impacts can be expected from this, but it is helping to influence a drier air mass with highs in the 60s and dewpoints in the 40s.

Winds

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Our typical high for this time of year is still just above 70 degrees, so we will be just a touch below average. However, we are entering an extended dry period of weather with no signs for rain. This is great news for those who need to harvest crops.

Rain Chance

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Eventually, temperatures will slowly warm up again into the second half of next week as we climb back into the low and mid 70s.

Trends

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