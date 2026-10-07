After 2 months in hospital, local high school football player prepares to return home

CELINA — A Celina football player is going home after spending nearly two months in the hospital.

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News Center 7’s has been following Parker Wynk’s road to recovery since the beginning.

From his prayer service in Celina to talking to his mom at big milestones.

Wednesday, Parker spoke about his experience.

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“Definitely been tough. I obviously just want to be living a normal life at home with my friends,” he said.

Parker injured his spinal cord in week one of the high school football season.

After surgery and a lot of physical therapy, he’s standing and taking steps, but his journey isn’t over.

He said faith continues to fuel his fight.

“I feel like he’s gonna help me recover, and just praying like it calms me down and I feel it’s working, and I can just give all the thanks to him,” Parker said.

He said he’s ready for the next phase.

“I’m definitely really excited. We’ve had a couple of visits home, which makes me feel confident I know we won’t run into really any problems,” Parker said.

His family is thankful for all of the staff they have bonded with throughout his time in the hospital.

Parker is scheduled to come home to Celina tomorrow.

He will continue physical therapy in Columbus.

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