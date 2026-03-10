Animal rescue nonprofit in Ohio accused of misusing donations

Stock photo of a dog in a cage. Authorities seized 223 dogs, cats, chickens, pigs and other animals that had been living in "inhumane" conditions at a Pennsylvania farm, state troopers said Sunday.

OHIO — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost recently filed a lawsuit against an animal welfare nonprofit, accusing the organization of diverting charitable donations to fund a for-profit puppy-selling business.

The lawsuit claims that Dogs to the Rescue operated as a sham charity in Knox and Scioto counties while board members paid themselves hundreds of thousands of dollars.

It states that the nonprofit deceived donors by falsely claiming 100% of contributions would be used to find permanent homes for dogs, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Instead, investigators found that funds were allegedly used to bankroll for-profit interests and pay personal debts for board members previously.

Along with the nonprofit, the filing names board members Nathan Bazler, Sara Bazler, and Opal Mustain as defendants.

The lawsuit also names Little Puppies Online, a business the Bazlers operate in Mount Vernon, accusing the group of unjust enrichment, breach of fiduciary duty, and other violations of charitable laws, the office said.

Financial records from 2022 show the board members paid themselves a combined $354,000 despite working an average of only 2 hours per week.

By the end of that year, the nonprofit reported having just $42 in remaining assets.

The organization reportedly lacked any documentation to justify the high salary payments to its leadership, the office said.

An investigation by the Attorney General’s Office revealed that the Bazlers allegedly used charitable funds to pay debts related to a for-profit business called Maryland Puppies Online.

In 2022, the couple agreed to shut down that business and pay civil penalties after the state of Maryland accused them of violating laws against puppy mills.

“It doesn’t take a bloodhound to sniff out this scheme,” Yost said. “When you exploit the generosity of animal lovers to fund a money-making business, you’ve strayed a long way from your charitable mission.”

Ohioans who suspect a charitable organization of fraud or misuse can file a complaint at charitable.ohioago.gov or by calling 800-282-0515.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties, restitution and injunctive relief.

If granted, the injunction would prohibit the defendants from soliciting donations or operating charitable organizations in Ohio.

